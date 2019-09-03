Marshall signed with Buffalo's practice squad Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Marshall actually had a decent preseason for the Redskins with 18 carries for 75 yards (4.5 YPC). However, Washington is set at running back, so the 25-year-old was let go. A spot on the Bills' practice squad is favorable, however, as the team only kept three running backs -- rookie Devin Singletary, journeyman Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon -- on the 53-man roster. If any injuries surface, Marshall could be the first call up.

