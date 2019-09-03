Byron Marshall: Inks deal with practice squad
Marshall signed with Buffalo's practice squad Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Marshall actually had a decent preseason for the Redskins with 18 carries for 75 yards (4.5 YPC). However, Washington is set at running back, so the 25-year-old was let go. A spot on the Bills' practice squad is favorable, however, as the team only kept three running backs -- rookie Devin Singletary, journeyman Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon -- on the 53-man roster. If any injuries surface, Marshall could be the first call up.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...