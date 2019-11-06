Marshall signed with the Ravens' practice squad Wednesday.

The Ravens have three running backs they're willing to deploy in Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, so Marshall's being kept around in case of injury. Marshall hasn't played since the 2018 season with the Redskins when he suited up six games and rushed just three times for nine yards.

