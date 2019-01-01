Redskins' Byron Marshall: Doesn't get much work
Marshall took three carries for nine yards and four catches for 30 yards in six games with the Redskins in 2018, adding 114 yards on six kickoff returns.
Marshall has spent time in Washington, Philadelphia and Carolina through the first three season of his pro career, typically serving as a No. 3/4 running back and occasional return specialist. He's yet to show any of the explosiveness he had at the University of Oregon, and he'll likely land on the roster bubble in 2019, be it in Washington or elsewhere. Marshall can become a restricted free agent during the offseason.
