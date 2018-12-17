Redskins' Byron Marshall: Gets one touch
Marshall hauled in his lone target for a 17-yard gain and returned two kickoffs for 31 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.
Marshall's role as the No. 3 running back was cemented Saturday when the Redskins released Kapri Bibbs. Barring another injury to Chris Thompson, there isn't much room for Marshall to get involved on offense over the final two weeks of the regular season.
