Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Back at practice
Hall (knee) has resumed practicing and is currently eligible to return to the active roster, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hall, who was originally placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of training camp, resumed practicing Oct. 19 and was first eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 23. The Redskins officially have until Nov. 9 to activate him. With only two healthy safeties at present time, Hall's return would be very welcomed in Washington.
