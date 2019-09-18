Redskins' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: IR bound
Rodgers-Cromartie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will have ankle surgery, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie suffered a torn ligament in his ankle, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. The veteran cornerback started in Week 2 because Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) were out, and the Redskins will likely rely on Jimmy Moreland and Simeon Thomas -- in addition to Josh Norman -- if neither Dunbar or Moreau are healthy for Week 3's game versus the Bears. Rodgers-Cromartie could be activated from IR in Week 11, although there isn't a specific timeline for his recovery.
