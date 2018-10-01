Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Forces fumble against Cleveland
Rodgers-Cromartie logged two solo tackles and a forced fumble in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Rodgers-Cromartie had been bothered by a minor hamstring issue earlier in the week, but he was able to play 28 defensive snaps and force a turnover in the process. He'll continue to provide depth at cornerback behind Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley in Week 5 against the Chargers.
