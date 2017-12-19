Hopkins was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Hopkins returned to the field Sunday after spending the previous eight weeks on injured reserve due to a strained rotator muscle in his right hip. The third-year pro didn't skip a beat in his return, knocking down a pair of field goals from 24 yards and 32 yards away.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories