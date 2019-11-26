Play

Moreau had six tackles (five solo) and two interceptions during Sunday's win over the Lions.

Moreau's second interception came in the final seconds of the contest after the Redskins kicked the game-winning field goal. The 25-year-old had only one interception in 40 career games entering Sunday's game.

