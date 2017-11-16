Redskins' Jordan Reed: 'Game-time decision' Sunday
Reed (hamstring) said Thursday that he'll be a game-time call Sunday in New Orleans, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reed admitted he suffered a setback with his hamstring last week, which explains his downgrade from limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday to no activity Friday. Seemingly poised for a questionable designation Week 11, he added his availability Sunday will come down to "how I'm feeling Sunday." By any measure, fellow tight end Vernon Davis can be expected to be heavily-involved again, no matter if Reed is deemed active.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: No practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Poised for second straight absence•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable despite missing practice•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing Friday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited again Thursday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...