Redskins' Jordan Reed: 'Game-time decision' Sunday

Reed (hamstring) said Thursday that he'll be a game-time call Sunday in New Orleans, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reed admitted he suffered a setback with his hamstring last week, which explains his downgrade from limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday to no activity Friday. Seemingly poised for a questionable designation Week 11, he added his availability Sunday will come down to "how I'm feeling Sunday." By any measure, fellow tight end Vernon Davis can be expected to be heavily-involved again, no matter if Reed is deemed active.