Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited again at practice
Reed (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Given his troubling health history, Reed's presence on the injury report always carries some degree of concern, but his back issue isn't believed to be a significant one. Still, Reed would alleviate some worry about his availability for this weekend's matchup with the Buccaneers by logging a full practice Friday. If cleared to play, Reed would benefit from a juicy matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has 8.9 yards per attempt this season, the NFL's second-worst mark.
