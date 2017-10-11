Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not listed on injury report
Reed is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Reed handled a limited role in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, logging just 14 of 50 offensive snaps. His absence from the injury report coming out of a bye week suggests he'll return to his usual role Sunday against the 49ers. Despite struggling against the pass overall, the Niners have surrendered just 14 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns on 24 targets to tight ends this season. Regardless, Reed is locked in as a top-five option at his position whenever he's healthy.
