Redskins' Jordan Reed: Sits out Thursday
Reed (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Reed is closing in on one month in the concussion protocol and now has missed back-to-back practices (also, last Friday). Considering he was listed as limited on each of the first five injury reports of the season, it appears he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. While his noted history with head injuries doesn't bode well for an appearance anytime soon, the Redskins have yet to rule Reed out for Monday's contest against the Bears. In the end, veteran tight end Vernon Davis seems poised for another start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...