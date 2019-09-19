Play

Redskins' Jordan Reed: Sits out Thursday

Reed (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Reed is closing in on one month in the concussion protocol and now has missed back-to-back practices (also, last Friday). Considering he was listed as limited on each of the first five injury reports of the season, it appears he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. While his noted history with head injuries doesn't bode well for an appearance anytime soon, the Redskins have yet to rule Reed out for Monday's contest against the Bears. In the end, veteran tight end Vernon Davis seems poised for another start.

