Redskins' Jordan Reed: Snags four passes in win
Reed caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over San Francisco.
It was the fourth time in as many games that Reed was targeted at least five times, but he has still failed to top 50 yards receiving or score in a game this season. For comparison, Reed had just seven such games in 26 outings combined between 2015 and 2016. It is possible that the departure of former offensive coordinator Sean McVay, a former tight ends coach, is a reason. Washington is spreading the ball out to a number of targets with running back Chris Thompson getting most of the love. Though he is tied with Thompson for the team lead in receptions despite playing one fewer game, he's managed less than half as many yards on the season.
