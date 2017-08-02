Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still without timetable

Reed (toe) remains without a timetable after Tuesday's visit to Dr. Robert Anderson, Nora Princiotti of The Washington TImes reports.

While Reed's visit supported the notion that his toe sprain isn't too bad, the Redskins aren't sure how long the issue will linger and probably don't want to take any chances with one of their star players -- especially one with such a lengthy injury history. There's been nothing to suggest Reed's Week 1 status is in serious jeopardy, but don't expect to see much of him this preseason. His lengthy concussion history arguably looms as a larger concern than the toe sprain he's dealing with at the moment.