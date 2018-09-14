Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as questionable
Richardson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Richardson injured the AC joint in his shoulder during last week's 24-6 win over Arizona, but he didn't show up on the injury report until Thursday when the Redskins listed him as a full participant. He then watched from the side during Friday's practice, leading to some questions about his Sunday availability. For what it's worth, coach Jay Gruden said after practice that he isn't "overly concerned" about Richardson missing the game, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. With No. 4 receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) also listed as questionable, there is some chance -- however small -- the Redskins will need Brian Quick or Jehu Chesson to take regular snaps on offense against the Colts. We may not have a clear read on the situation until the Redskins release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Added to injury report•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held in check Week 1•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: In sync with Smith•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Makes brief appearance•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Gets $10 million bonus•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially inks deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...