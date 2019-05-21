Richardson (shoulder) isn't expected to practice until training camp, Kareem Copeland and Les Carpenter of The Washington Post report.

Richardson had a plate inserted in his right shoulder in early November to address multiple fractures of the clavicle. An estimated recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months always made him a shaky bet to log any level of participation in spring practices, but he is in attendance as an observer. Richardson was limited to seven games and 262 receiving yards in the first season of a five-year, $40 million contract, battling shoulder injuries throughout training camp and into the regular season. He should still have a starting job once he gets healthy, as Washington's depth chart at wide receiver is one of the weakest in the NFL.

