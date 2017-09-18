Grant hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Grant didn't live up to the hype this Sunday after his Week 1 four-reception for 61 yards performance, as he only managed two looks from Kirk Cousins. His 30 offensive snaps were almost matched by No. 4 wideout Josh Doctson (29 offensive snaps) after he almost doubled Doctson's reps last week. If Grant's lackluster performances continue, they team may opt to go with the younger Doctson as the No. 3 option.