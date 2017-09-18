Redskins' Ryan Grant: One reception in win
Grant hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Grant didn't live up to the hype this Sunday after his Week 1 four-reception for 61 yards performance, as he only managed two looks from Kirk Cousins. His 30 offensive snaps were almost matched by No. 4 wideout Josh Doctson (29 offensive snaps) after he almost doubled Doctson's reps last week. If Grant's lackluster performances continue, they team may opt to go with the younger Doctson as the No. 3 option.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...