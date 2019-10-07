Grant had a tryout with the Packers on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Grant logged his second tryout in the past week, following coming up short on snagging a contract with New England last Monday. The Tulane product caught four of nine targets for the Raiders through the first two games of the season, and would add depth to a banged up Green Bay receiving corps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories