Grant (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Grant signed with the Packers on Wednesday and was potentially in line to play Sunday, but both Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) are active. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd will provide wideout depth for the Packers.

