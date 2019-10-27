Grant (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

This is the second straight game that Grant will serve as an healthy scratch, as the Packers have decided they're comfortable rolling out five wide receivers. His time in Green Bay may be run out once Davante Adams (toe) returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories