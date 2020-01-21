Packers' Ryan Grant: Never plays for Packers
Grant wasn't active for a game with the Packers, but he caught four passes for 14 yards over two contests with the Raiders in 2019.
The Packers signed Grant in October to serve as a depth asset since the team's receivers were injured, but the 29-year-old never played in the Green and Gold. He played 14 games with the Colts last year and caught 35 passes for 334 yards and a score, so there may be suitors for Grant this offseason. Grant's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.
