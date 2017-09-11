Grant logged 37 offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Grant clearly operated ahead of Josh Doctson (20 snaps) as the No. 3 receiver and took advantage with four catches for 61 yards on six targets. Doctson wasn't targeted at all, and while the Redskins presumably hope to get him more involved throughout the season, Grant is a safe bet to reprise the No. 3 role Week 2 against the Rams.