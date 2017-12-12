Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Plans to play next season
Cravens (personal) has received medical clearance for take part in all football activities and is planning on playing against next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cravens had reportedly been contemplating retirement in just his second NFL season and had ultimately been placed on the reserve/left squad list back in September. However, it appears as though there has been a change in health and a change of heart for the defensive back, as while he still won't return this year, he's fully expected to be with the team for the start of the 2018 season.
More News
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Won't return this season•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Expected to report to team this week•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Month to determine future•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Headed to Non-Football Exempt list•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Should be ready for opener•
-
Redskins' Su'a Cravens: Undergoes surgery Tuesday morning•
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...