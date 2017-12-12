Cravens (personal) has received medical clearance for take part in all football activities and is planning on playing against next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cravens had reportedly been contemplating retirement in just his second NFL season and had ultimately been placed on the reserve/left squad list back in September. However, it appears as though there has been a change in health and a change of heart for the defensive back, as while he still won't return this year, he's fully expected to be with the team for the start of the 2018 season.