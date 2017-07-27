Redskins' Trent Murphy: Cleared for camp
Murphy (suspension/foot) was cleared for training camp Thursday, JP Finlay of CSN Mid Atlantic reports.
Murphy had offseason surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot, but he's since recovered and isn't expected to be held back at all by that injury. He'll be able to stay with the team and practice through training camp before serving his four game suspension once the regular season kicks off.
