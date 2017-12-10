Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Redskins are fortunate to have both of their starting tackles available for a tough matchup against the Chargers' formidable pass rush, but Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses (ankles) are both significantly banged up. In Williams' case, he's dealing with a ligament damage in his knee that will likely require offseason surgery, but it appears he's content to play through the issue at least until the Redskins are officially removed from playoff contention.