Redskins' Trent Williams: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Chargers
Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Redskins are fortunate to have both of their starting tackles available for a tough matchup against the Chargers' formidable pass rush, but Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses (ankles) are both significantly banged up. In Williams' case, he's dealing with a ligament damage in his knee that will likely require offseason surgery, but it appears he's content to play through the issue at least until the Redskins are officially removed from playoff contention.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...