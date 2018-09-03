Riley McCarron: Lands on practice squad
McCarron has landed on the Patriots' practice squad.
McCarron didn't secure a roster spot heading into Week 1, but he's a phone call away in the event that the Patriots are looking for some in-house help at wide receiver, notably at the slot position. Since cut-downs, the team claimed both Chad Hansen and Amara Dorbah off waivers, and then added Jace Billingsley to the parctice suqad.
