McCarron has landed on the Patriots' practice squad.

McCarron didn't secure a roster spot heading into Week 1, but he's a phone call away in the event that the Patriots are looking for some in-house help at wide receiver, notably at the slot position. Since cut-downs, the team claimed both Chad Hansen and Amara Dorbah off waivers, and then added Jace Billingsley to the parctice suqad.

