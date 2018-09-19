The Patriots placed McCarron (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

After playing in the Patriots' season opener, McCarron was released and later signed to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on its practice squad for wideout Jace Billingsley, New England moved McCarron to the practice squad/injured reserve list, though his injury is still unknown.

More News
Our Latest Stories