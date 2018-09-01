McCarron was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Patriots' woes at wide receiver weren't quite enough to give McCarron a roster spot. He could spend another season on the team's practice squad, with potential for a promotion if injuries strike. The Patriots appear to have kept just five wide receivers, including one who is suspended (Julian Edelman) and one who essentially just plays special teams (Matthew Slater). New England will need to add another wideout before Week 1.

