Play

Cracraft was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad.

Cracraft was last seen with the Broncos, playing five offensive snaps in Week 2 and adding 13 on special teams. His lone career catch came during his eight games with Denver the previous season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends