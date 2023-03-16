Hudson (knee) was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Hudson failed his physical after missing Arizona's final four games of 2022 due to a knee injury. The veteran center turns 34 in July, so this could conceivably mark the end of his 159-game NFL career.
