Hudson (knee) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hudson will miss his third straight game with a lingering knee injury, which kept him sidelined during each practice this week. With the 33-year-old out, Sean Harlow will once again start at center. Hudson's next opportunity to play will come against Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 30.
