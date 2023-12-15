The Broncos waived Perkins on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Denver signed Perkins off the Patriots' practice squad in September after he failed to ever see the field during his first two seasons in New England. The 2021 third-round pick then made his NFL debut with the Broncos in Week 5, and he went on to appear in five straight games before falling out of the defensive rotation from Week 11 onward. Perkins tallied eight tackles while playing 106 of his 127 snaps on defense with Denver.