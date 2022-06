Perkins worked with the Patriots' first-team defense as an off-ball linebacker during minicamp this June, Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network reports.

Perkins dealt with a laundry list of injuries and illnesses that kept him off the field for the entirety of his rookie season in New England. The 2021 third-round pick will likely compete with fellow outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Simmons for a starting spot this coming season.