Perkins (undisclosed) participated in the New England's offseason program, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Perkins landed on injured reserve last August causing him to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign but is now back in action. The 2021 third-round pick has yet to appear in a regular season game due to a variety of injuries but will look to stay healthy and serve as a rotational pass rusher during the upcoming season.