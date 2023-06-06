site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Russell Okung: Announces retirement
RotoWire Staff
Jun 6, 2023
Okung announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account Monday.
Okung missed the final three games of the 2020 campaign due to a calf injury and hasn't been on a team since. The Oklahoma State product was the sixth overall pick by Seattle in the 2010 Draft and a two-time Pro Bowler.
