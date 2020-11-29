site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Russell Okung: Active for Week 12
Okung (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Okung will return to the lineup for the first time since Week 7. He'll start at left tackle and protect Teddy Bridgewater's blindside.
