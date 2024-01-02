Taylor registered four tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Taylor picked off Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for Trey Palmer early in the second quarter. It was Taylor's first interception of his two-year career and he played every defensive snap for the third time in four games. The 2022 second-round pick out of Tennessee has 74 tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble over 16 games this season.