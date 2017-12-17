Kamara ran for 44 yards on 12 carries and added 45 yards and a touchdown on six catches during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.

Kamara gave the Saints back the lead in the second quarter when he circled out of the backfield and took a quick Drew Brees pass into the end zone for a 10-yard score. It was Kamara's seventh game with a touchdown in his last eight contests. The only game in which he has been held scoreless since Oct. 29 was Week 14's injury-shortened outing against Atlanta. He'll get another shot against the Falcons next week and seems likely to have an opportunity to extend the streak, considering the Saints had directed three passes to Kamara on their opening drive in that contest before the rookie was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Look for the Saints to revisit that matchup in Week 16.