Kamara rushed the ball 16 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles. He added one reception for seven yards.

Despite positive game script, Kamara saw a downtick in involvement as Taysom Hill racked up 14 rushing attempts. Kamara's loss of usage was further underscored by his continued lack of involvement as a receiver, and he has now failed to record more than two receptions in four consecutive games. Positively, Kamara was efficient with his opportunity on the ground by averaging 4.6 yards per carry, highlighted by gains of 15 and 12 yards. All told, he now has at least 80 total yards in three consecutive games.