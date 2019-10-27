Saints' Alvin Kamara: Sidelined again Sunday
Kamara (ankle/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With a Week 9 bye up next, the Saints can play it safe with Kamara and his pair of health concerns with the second half of the campaign in mind. Kamara again will yield lead-back duties to Latavius Murray, who went off for 150 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 32 touches last Sunday in Chicago.
