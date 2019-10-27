Saints' Alvin Kamara: Trending down for Sunday

Kamara (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara received the questionable tag after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but it looks as though he'll miss his second straight game. Latavius Murray lines up for another sizable workload -- he had 27 carries last week -- assuming Kamara is ultimately inactive. QB Drew Brees (thumb) was also listed as questionable but is set to start after missing the last five games.

