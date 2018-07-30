Scott has impressed in training camp with his route-running ability, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

With Mark Ingram facing a four-game suspension to begin the season, Scott may be in line for an increased role early on behind Alvin Kamara. The sixth-rounder thus has the opportunity to carve out a modest degree of PPR utility out of the gate should he secure enough change-of-pace touches in the Saints offense (in tandem with veteran Shane Vereen) behind Kamara.

Our Latest Stories