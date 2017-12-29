Saints' Brandon Coleman: Ready for Bucs game
Coleman (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman was limited at practice all week but should be fine to handle his usual role as the Saints try to clinch their division. He didn't draw any targets last week and hasn't topped three receptions in a contest since Week 2.
