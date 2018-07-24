Saints' Brandon Coleman: Settles on PUP list

The Saints placed Coleman (undisclosed) on the PUP list Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since logging a veritable redshirt season in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, Coleman has been active for all 48 regular-season games in the meantime. However, he missed the Saints' divisional-round loss to the Vikings in January due to a neck injury. The exact nature of the current concern is unknown, but Coleman won't be on the practice field when training camp opens Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories