Saints' Brandon Coleman: Settles on PUP list
The Saints placed Coleman (undisclosed) on the PUP list Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since logging a veritable redshirt season in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, Coleman has been active for all 48 regular-season games in the meantime. However, he missed the Saints' divisional-round loss to the Vikings in January due to a neck injury. The exact nature of the current concern is unknown, but Coleman won't be on the practice field when training camp opens Thursday.
