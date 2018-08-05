Brandon Coleman: Released by New Orleans

Coleman (undisclosed) was released by the Saints on Sunday with a failed physical designation, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coleman opened up training camp on the PUP list, and while reported surfaced last week on Coleman being close to 100 percent, it's clear the veteran wide receiver just could never get right. Coleman still can be a quality wide receiver at just 26 year's old, so he likely won't have trouble finding a new home once he is medically cleared.