Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two more sacks in win

Jordan produced two tackles (both solo) and two sacks in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Jordan was able to get to Mitchell Trubisky twice Sunday, bringing his season sack total to seven through seven games. He's recorded a sack in all but two games this season, and the veteran defensive end is in the midst of a huge defensive tear -- he's produced five sacks over his last three contests. Next up is the shaky Cardinals offensive line and mobile rookie, Kyler Murray.