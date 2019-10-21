Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two more sacks in win
Jordan produced two tackles (both solo) and two sacks in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Jordan was able to get to Mitchell Trubisky twice Sunday, bringing his season sack total to seven through seven games. He's recorded a sack in all but two games this season, and the veteran defensive end is in the midst of a huge defensive tear -- he's produced five sacks over his last three contests. Next up is the shaky Cardinals offensive line and mobile rookie, Kyler Murray.
