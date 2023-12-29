Olave (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

As expected, given that Olave returned for a Week 16 loss to the Rams and caught nine of 13 targets for 123 yards (plus a two-point conversion) just four days after missing a Week 15 win over the Giants. He could even pick up a few more snaps/routes than usual this week with the Saints fighting to stick around in the NFC playoff hunt. Olave's limited participation in Week 17 practices mostly appears borne out of caution.