Olave secured all three targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Olave finished tied with multiple teammates for second in receptions and was also the runner-up in receiving yards. The second-year wideout also recorded his fifth touchdown of the season on an impressive contested, leaping 26-yard grab early in the third quarter, putting a solid cap on a productive sophomore campaign. Sunday's production pushed Olave's final 2023 line to 87-1,123-5 across 16 games, with all three totals eclipsing his rookie-season tallies a year ago.