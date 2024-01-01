Olave secured three of six targets for 26 yards in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Olave came into the game with elevated expectations considering the Buccaneers' defense had struggled against the pass most of the season and was missing Carlton Davis (concussion), but the talented wideout took a back seat to tight end Juwan Johnson. Olave's reception and receiving yardage totals were both his lowest since Week 5, but he'll look to bounce back when the Saints host the Falcons in a key Week 18 divisional clash.